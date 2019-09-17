Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/17/19)

TODAY: Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High pressure remains in control, keeping the ArkLaMiss and most of the Southeastern US dry and rain free. However, we are watching a low pressure system in the Gulf. This system will bring torrential rainfall to the Texas coast and the potential for flooding. Here in the ArkLaMiss, we will see an influx of tropical moisture and it will get picked up by the high pressure system, bringing the possibility of a few isolated showers. Chances for today remain around our southern most parishes.

TONIGHT: Showers will clear out by late evening into the overnight hours. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our area will continue to see small influxes of tropical moisture for the next couple of days, bringing isolated shower activity. Friday looks like our best day for widespread showers and thunderstorms, as highs will gradually start “cooling” back into the lower to middle 90s. Conditions will dry out as we head into the weekend and temperatures will warm back up.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

