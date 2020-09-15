Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/15/20)

TODAY: More showers and storms are expected for this afternoon as we see some wrap-around convection from Hurricane Sally as high temperatures settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We are not anticipating severe weather, but some brief downpours could still be possible and winds will remain breezy out of the northeast anywhere from 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight conditions should begin to dry out as lows fall back into the lower 70s with a few clouds and winds out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: More wrap around convection from Hurricane Sally will continue for Wednesday afternoon. Highs will stay just around seasonal in the upper 80s to lower 90s. By Thursday, a possible weak cold front could sweep through the ArkLaMiss. We could still see some leftover tropical moisture which will keep rain chances in the forecast, but some more pleasant weather will slowly begin to settle in by Friday and into the weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sally (at this time) looks to remain at category 1 strength before making landfall along the Mississippi and Alabama coasts heading into early Wednesday morning and afternoon. It will quickly weaken back to a tropical storm as it moves further inland as it continues northwest. Coastal areas along with a good chunk of Eastern Mississippi and Alabama could see some flash flooding potential.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX