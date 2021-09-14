Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/14/21)

TODAY: Nicholas did strengthen to a category 1 hurricane last night before making landfall across the Texas Coast. As of 4 AM, it has been downgraded back to a tropical storm with max winds of 70 mph. This storm continues to bring torrential rainfall all along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Alabama.

Here in the ArkLaMiss, we will see an increased chance for showers throughout our day. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible but minimal. Highs will be warm but below seasonal in the lower 80s with maybe a few upper 70s across our Southern Parishes.

TONIGHT: The rain is expected to continue even as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will settle near 70 degrees. Winds will stay out of the east at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The first half of our Wednesday will start off rainy. Eventually, by the late afternoon/early evening rain chances will start to taper off just a bit. By then Nicholas will be a tropical depression or remnant low, but it is going to slow down. This will keep our area in an unsettled weather pattern and bring the potential for more isolated to scattered showers and storms for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Here in the ArkLaMiss, we will see an increase in rain chances for today and tomorrow. I have adjusted the rainfall totals map once again but not by much. I still think areas along and south of I-20 could see at least 2 inches of rain or greater, whereas areas north of the interstate could see about 1-2 inches, and this is through Wednesday night. Again, the forecast models are subject to change and will need adjusting.

There are no flash flood watches in place for the ArkLaMiss as of 5 AM, but this could change. This system is expected to slow down and although it will not remain as a depression, it will keep our area unsettled, so rain chances will continue for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX