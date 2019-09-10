Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/10/19)

TODAY: Hot and humid conditions will be the story for today. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s by this afternoon with higher humidities. We do not have any heat advisories in place for the ArkLaMiss as of this morning, but we could still see heat indices reach the low 100s. It will still be important that you keep up with your heat safety for you, your family, and your neighbors. With our humidity and daytime heating, there could be one or two stray showers develop this afternoon, but it will be brief. We do expect a quiet afternoon ahead.

TONIGHT: This evening will be fairly warm and muggy. Lows will drop back into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of the work week will continue to be hot and humid. Highs in the afternoon will top in the upper 90s with the heat index making it feel like the low 100s. Rain chances will be scarce and limited until Friday. Starting Friday, showers chances will start increasing and for the first couple days it will be isolated. Sunday looks to be our best day to see scattered thunderstorm activity. As of now, we are not expecting any severe weather associated with these thunderstorms.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX