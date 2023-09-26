WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Patchy fog will develop this morning thanks to the wet ground from all the rain picked up yesterday and calm winds. Clouds will linger as the frontal system pushes south keep rain chances low for the ArkLaMiss but a patchy shower cannot be ruled out for areas south of I-20 closer to the boundary layer.

Quiet weather will settle in for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine each day. Sadly, the humidity isn’t going anywhere and will stick around for awhile. Prepare for some warm and muggy days. Temperatures will mostly top off in the lower 90’s for daytime highs.