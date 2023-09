WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Mostly clear skies and cool air will start our Tuesday morning. Temperature will be in the lower 60’s but will be warming up to the mid 80’s by lunchtime and reach into the lower 90’s this afternoon.

Tomorrow, a system will move across Arkansas producing showers and a few t-storms that could linger into northeast Louisiana north of I-20. Clouds will linger to close the week. A frontal boundary will push in this weekend increasing rain chances through next week.