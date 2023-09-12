Clouds and showers will set in this morning starting in south Arkansas. Showers will be patchy across northeast Louisiana today as the cold front moves over the region. Winds will continue to be out of the north and cooler air will follow the front. This combined with limited sunshine will keep temperatures in the mid 80’s for most of this week.

Not expecting a soaker but what little rain we pick up is beneficial and keeps the fire threat low. Showers will be more scattered tomorrow and patchy to close the week before we dry out and the clouds clear by this weekend. Next week, temperatures could rebound back to the lower 90’s as the sunshine returns.