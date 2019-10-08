Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/08/19)

TODAY: We are in for a very beautiful, fall-like day ahead! Temperatures this afternoon will be warm and around average in the lower 80s. Thanks to a high pressure that will move in from the west, our skies will remain clear, giving us plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Our humidity and dewpoint values will be very comfortable, so no need to worry about that muggy feeling as you step out the door. Winds today will be slightly breezing out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will stick around into the evening hours with very comfortable conditions. Lows will be cool in the upper 50s, so if you have evening plans, you may want to grab a light jacket.

LOOKING AHEAD: This trend will continue over the next few days with temperatures gradually warming up into the mid 80s and even the lower 90s by Thursday. The 90s will not last for very long, because an even stronger cold front is expected to move in early Friday morning. This front will bring much cooler air and another round for showers and thunderstorms. Conditions will clear by later Friday afternoon, setting us up for a nice weekend ahead with highs in the lower 70s or even the upper 60s!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX