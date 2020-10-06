Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/06/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday everyone! We are going to be off to another cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. High temperatures this afternoon will see a nice warm up back into the lower 80s under sunny skies. High pressure will remain in control and will continue to bring out winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Our evening will stay cool with lows falling back into the middle 50s. Skies will stay clear with a gentle breeze from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will return back into the 80s by Wednesday afternoon as cloud cover will slowly build back in with winds returning back out of the east and southeast. Conditions will begin to change starting on Thursday, with the arrival of deep moisture that will trigger shower activity with the approach of Hurricane Delta.

Speaking of Hurricane Delta, it is now (as of 6:00 AM) a category 2 hurricane with max winds of 100 mph. The National Hurricane Center has Delta strengthening into a major category 3 hurricane by later this afternoon, and it could even possibly strengthen into a major category 4 hurricane by late tonight/early Wednesday morning.

Delta will begin to weaken once it interacts with a bit of some cooler waters and shear near to Gulf Coast, but it could make potential landfall as a category 2 hurricane. We could see some deep moisture move in as early as Thursday evening, which will bring our first round of rainfall. This trend will only continue into Friday as Delta gets closer to the coast. There is still some uncertainty of what impacts the ArkLaMiss could see, but some areas could see anywhere from 2-4 inches of rainfall.

We will continue to watch and track Delta and bring you the latest updates.

