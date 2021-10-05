Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/05/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Today will look very similar to what we saw yesterday. Highs will be warm in the lower to middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. By the mid to late afternoon, a few spotty to isolated showers could develop but not everyone will see rainfall. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clearing by later this evening and overnight. Lows will fall near 62 with winds nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the lower to middle 80s with a small chance for a spotty shower or two. By Thursday, an upper level ridge of high pressure will take control of our weather, keeping us dry and bringing more sunshine back into the forecast. With more sunshine comes warmer temperatures. We will see highs increase gradually starting Thursday into the middle and upper 80s.

This trend will stay through Friday and the weekend. By next Monday, we are tracking another possible cold front which could bring our next chance for showers and storms.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

