Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/29/19)

TODAY: Although our skies are starting off clear this morning, it will not last for very long. Clouds will begin building in later this afternoon with high temperatures warming up into the lower 70s. After 6 P.M., a few showers will develop and move into the ArkLaMiss. This will continue through the evening and overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will impact those who live north of the I-20 corridor into the early morning hours. Lows will be mild in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Widespread rain and storms are to be expected for Wednesday as the next cold front approaches. The ArkLaMiss is still under a marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1 out of 5). The main concern looks to be damaging winds, and we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado (but this chance looks very, very low).

Showers and thunderstorms will start clearing by Thursday afternoon, but our temperatures will be dropping about 10-15 degrees. Highs will only get up into the 50s with lows at night in the 30s. Make sure to wear layers if you plan to attend or participate in any Halloween festivities. We’ll see a gradual warm up heading into next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX