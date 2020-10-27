Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/27/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! A cold front is sweeping through the ArkLaMiss this morning as temperatures start off in the 50s. Highs for today will be a bit all over the place depending on location. Some areas could see highs in the middle to upper 60s while others will top into the lower 70s. By later this evening, a few showers will develop along and behind the front and this will continue overnight tonight.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers will continue to develop as low temperatures remain mild in the lower 60s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: With an increase in warm and moist air and a surface low moving through, widespread rain will be likely through most of the day on Wednesday. Zeta will be making landfall along Southeast Louisiana later Wednesday and will quickly move off to the northeast. The impacts here in the ArkLaMiss will be little to none.

The rain will slowly wrap up by late Wednesday and early Thursday. Cloud cover will begin to break down, allowing for a little bit of sunshine to return. Highs are expected to stay below average in the middle 60s. The rest of the work week will look very similar and even as we head into the weekend. So far, Halloween on Saturday will be pleasant with highs in the 60s and lows Halloween night staying cool in the 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

