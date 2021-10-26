Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/26/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s looking to be a pretty good day here in the ArkLaMiss. High pressure will stay in control of our weather pattern for a little longer, but it will start to move east throughout the day. The morning will start off with clear skies with a gradual increase in clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s to lower 80s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase overnight into early Wednesday. Lows will be a bit more mild in the lower 60s with winds returning back out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next weather system will arrive by the late morning on Wednesday, bringing showers and storms and the potential for severe weather. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and and isolated threat for tornadoes are the primary concerns, but very small hail and local heavy rainfall with also be possible. The timing looks to be around late Wednesday morning and into the late evening. A level 2 slight risk has been issued for our southern parishes and a level one marginal risk has been issued for the central ArkLaMiss.

Thursday, we could see some wrap around cloud cover and some light drizzle as the systems move eastward. Winds will return back out of the northwest and it may be a bit breezy anywhere from 10-15 mph or slightly greater. This northwesterly wind will start to filter in cooler and drier air. High temperatures for the rest of the work week will top into the upper 60s while lows fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

