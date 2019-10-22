Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/22/19)

TODAY: The rain and storms have cleared up and we are in for a beautiful day ahead! Sunny skies are in the forecast thanks to an area of high pressure with highs warming up into the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will stick around and temperatures will be nice and cool. Lows will settle into the middle 40s and our winds will be nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will move across our area and off towards the east, which will bring our winds out of the south. Temperatures will still remain nice and warm in the middle 70s for Wednesday afternoon with lots of sunshine. By Thursday, the next cold front will arrive and we will see an increase in cloud cover and storm activity. This activity, however, is not expected to be severe. This cold front will bring some slightly cooler air, making for our highs to only get up into the 60s!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX