Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/20/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! A heads up for commuters this morning, a few areas will have patchy fog so visibility will be reduced slightly. Exercise caution out on the roadways.

This morning will start off mild in the 60s before we warm back into the lower to middle 80s for this afternoon. As our stationary front lifts northward later today, a stray shower could be possible around South Arkansas, but most of this should be staying north of I-30. Our skies will stay partly cloudy through the first half of our day and will eventually begin to clear up a bit later this evening.

TONIGHT: As mentioned, cloud cover will continue to clear out overnight. Temperatures will stay mild in the lower to middle 60s with a light wind out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday and Thursday will both be rather pleasant and warm as high temperatures top into the middle to upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Heading into Friday, a weak front will move through, bringing a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and a bit of a cool down as we head into the weekend. We will look for highs this weekend in the upper 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

