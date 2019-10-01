Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/01/19)

TODAY: It’s the first day of October, but it certainly won’t feel like October. High pressure remains in control and dry air continues to settle over our area. Highs this afternoon will warm up into the middle to upper 90s. A few cities could see temperatures near record breaking heat. Here in the twin cities, the record is 100 out at the airport and it was set back in 1904.

TONIGHT: This evening will be warm but rather pleasant. Our skies will be clear and humidity should not be too muggy. Lows are expected in the lower 70s with a few areas in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another hot day is in store as we head into Wednesday, and it will be another day where we get close to record breaking heat. However, we are still watching the chance for a weak front to move in by Thursday. This front could bring just a smidge of cooler air and a few chances for some showers and thunderstorms for both Thursday and Friday. This will not last for very long, as we do expect to dry just a bit heading into the week with highs in the lower 90s and upper 80s.

