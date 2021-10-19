Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/19/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are still expected to have another beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss. Winds will return back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This will help to bring in gulf moisture, which will increase our dewpoints. This increase in moisture will lead to a gradual development in cloud cover for later this afternoon. We will still see some sunshine while high temperatures may be slightly warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s. No rain chances are expected for today.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will not be as cool as what we have seen the last couple of nights, but we will see them fall back near 55. Winds will stay light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: With moisture in place, cloud cover will increase for Wednesday along with a chance for a few showers to develop by the late morning and early afternoon across our Southeastern Louisiana Parishes. A thunderstorm could be possible, but it does look like a majority of the heavier activity will stay just to our south and southeast. High temperatures will top near 83 for Wednesday afternoon.

Over the next several days, our conditions should remain mainly dry, but a spotty shower could still develop. High temperatures will continue to warm up back into the middle 80s while lows at night will be a bit more mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

