Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/15/19)

TODAY: Make sure to grab the rain gear as you head out the door this morning. We are in for another rainy and stormy day ahead. While showers continue across our area, foggy conditions have taken over, so be sure you are extra careful on the roads this morning. Most of the heavier activity for the first half of our day will be in Southern Arkansas and areas north of I-20. As the cold front approaches, it’s going to force precipitation south of I-20 by later this evening, impact southern parishes. Highs will be warm in the lower to middle 70s, but it could be cooler due to the rain and the cloud cover.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight as the cold front moves through the ArkLaMiss. It will bring one last round of activity before conditions clear up and dry air moves in. Lows will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Once the dry air moves in, our Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Lows at night will be cooler in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be very pleasant with very fall-like temperatures in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. The 80s will return heading into the weekend, with the possibility of seeing a few spotty showers return by Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

