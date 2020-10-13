Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/13/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It will be a mix of temperatures as we wake up this morning. The cool air that was behind yesterday’s cold front, is slowly beginning to sweep in. Areas to the north and northwest are cool in the 50s, and as you head to the southeast those temperatures get slightly more mild in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon will be a pleasant one, as a result of the cool air, as high temperatures warm into the lower 80s. High pressure will remain in control to keep our skies sunny and conditions dry.

TONIGHT: This evening will be quiet and dry as our sky continues to stay clear. With a clear sky, we will see radiational cooling (basically the warm air during the day time escaping into the atmosphere), so lows overnight will be slightly cooler in the lower 50s with a gentle winds from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be very similar as highs return back to the lower 80s for the afternoon under sunny skies. Our low temperatures will stay on the cool, but seasonal side in the 50s. By Thursday, we are tracking a bit of a stronger cold front that is expected to bring another blast of cool air and even a few showers to the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures by Friday will most likely top into the upper 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX