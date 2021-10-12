Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/12/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Make sure to pack an umbrella or rain jacket just in case as we expect scattered showers and storms to develop by the afternoon. Activity will continue through late Tuesday evening, and severe weather is not anticipated. Brief heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder could be possible. High temperatures will be quite warm in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will continue into late Tuesday evening until about midnight on Wednesday. Lows will be staying quite mild in the lower 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday could bring a spotty shower or two, but a majority of the ArkLaMiss will be dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs warm in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be our next chance for isolated showers and storms as our next weather system, including a cold front, arrives. Temperatures will stay warm for a little while longer in the upper 80s to possibly even the lower 90s with lows at night mild in the lower 70s.

Once the cold front sweeps through, drier and cooler air will settle in. It will be a very beautiful weekend ahead with lots of sunshine, highs in the 70s and lows at night cooling back into the 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX