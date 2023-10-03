WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Dry and mild for most of this morning as the ridge of high pressure still influences our region with mostly clear skies today. The ridge will move out, and a system that has been developing to the west will start moving closer to our region tomorrow increasing cloud cover. Winds will also start shifting out of the south allowing for the moisture content to slightly increase. By early Thursday morning, the cold front will move across the ArkLaMiss bringing showers and a few t-storms.

Clouds will linger on Friday behind the front. Cooler air will begin to filter in this weekend as temperatures start to fall to the lower and mid 70’s making it feel a bit more like fall. Sunshine will stick around next Monday with temperatures mainly in the upper 70’s on Columbus Day.