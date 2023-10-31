WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Cold air has moved in just in time for Halloween. Freeze watches and warning have issued for this morning and again tonight as temperatures drop down to the upper 20’s. Skies will clear out as dry air settles in and high pressure to the west keeps our weather pattern quiet. However, winds will be breezy, and the fire threat has been elevated due lower humidity.

A secondary cold front will push in keeping cold conditions in place for the next few days. By this weekend, winds will shift out of the south and allow for a warming trend into next week. Temperatures will be back to the 70’s and could reach the 80’s by next Monday.