WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will hang around this morning. The remnants of Norma sparking up showers and t-storms across south Texas while supplying us with some cloud cover. Skies will clear out later this afternoon, and temperatures will still warm above average to the upper 80’s. This will be the same case tomorrow.

A weak system will bring light showers later on Thursday but not much in the way of beneficial rainfall. This weekend will be mostly clear & quiet. Our warm and mostly dry pattern could possibly change later next week with a cold front that could spark up scattered showers and bring cooler temperatures.