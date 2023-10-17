WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Winds have calmed down a little bit, but temperatures are in the mid 40’s making for a chilly start this morning. Jackets will be needed during the morning hours until we warm up and become more mild this afternoon. A dry airmass has settled in place which will keep the skies cloudless. The area of high pressure will move off to the east shifting our winds out of the south allowing for a warming trend during the middle of the week.

A weak frontal boundary will move in early Thursday morning sparking up some cloud cover and isolated showers. A pop-up storm may even be possible across areas in the Mississippi river valley. This front will do little in cooling us down as high pressure moves in behind the front, and temperatures will stay above average through next week.