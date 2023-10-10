WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning compared to yesterday as winds have mainly been out of the south. Dewpoints have increased as well and will continue to increase thanks to the flow of gulf and eastern Pacific moisture. As a tropical disturbance and the remnants of Lidia move closer to the gulf coast, clouds will slowly increase throughout the day and overnight. A few light showers will be possible tomorrow mainly south of I-20.

A cold front will move in late Friday and will be a dry front like last week and will allow for cooler air to set in for the weekend. Temperature are expected to drop to the lower 70’s making for a very pleasant weekend.