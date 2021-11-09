Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/09/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It will be another warm day with highs in the lower to middle 70s. The only difference between this afternoon and yesterday is cloud cover. Through the morning and afternoon, we will start to see a slow but gradual increase in cloud cover. Luckily, no rain chances are expected.

TONIGHT: Overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows cooling into the upper 40s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Most of our Wednesday will look similar with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s. Late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, a cold front will arrive bringing scattered showers and storms. No severe weather is expected at this time, but some brief heavy rainfall and some lightning will be possible. Most of the showers and storms should end around the afternoon.

High pressure will build in behind the cold front, which will assist in filtering in cooler and drier air. Highs starting on Friday will settle into the 60s while lows cool into the upper 30s to middle 40s. Sunshine will return for the weekend with just a few light clouds possible.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

