Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/05/19)

TODAY: Clouds and a few spotty showers will linger throughout the morning hours as a weak cold front sweeps across the ArkLaMiss. By the afternoon, the clouds will start to break down with temperatures slowly warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will not be as cool as previous nights have been, only dropping into the lower 50s. Winds will continue to be light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be another warm and dry day with high temperatures warming up into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. A stronger cold front is expected to arrive by Thursday, bringing rain chances back to the forecast and cooler air. Temperatures will decrease back into the 50s by Friday, giving us a bit of a chilly start to the upcoming weekend. The 60s look to return by Sunday, as we watch the possibility of another front moving in by early next week.

