Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/03/20)

TODAY: It’s Election Day, and if you are going to head to the polls in the morning, you may want to dress warm as temperatures will be starting in the 30s and 40s. If you plan on going later in the day, it will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern, so we do anticipate to have sunny skies for the afternoon and no chances for rain.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight will be another cool one, but it will not be as cool as the last couple of nights/early mornings. Lows will settle into the lower 40s with skies staying clear and calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few clouds will sneak their way back into our skies for Wednesday, but it will be staying dry and warm. High temperatures will be expected to top into the lower to middle 70s. Cloud cover will slowly increase heading in Thursday as high pressure begins to diminish. Despite this, weather conditions continue to be warm with highs warming into the middle to upper 70s as we approach the weekend. By Sunday, a few stray to spotty showers could be possible so we went ahead and but a 10% chance for now.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

