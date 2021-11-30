Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/30/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s the end of November (and also the last day of hurricane season) and we will wrap up the month on a sunny and warm note. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 70s with winds staying out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A few high clouds may build in for a few of us, but a majority of our sky will be sunny and clear.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will stay cool in the middle to upper 40s with a few light clouds. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next couple of days. Expect highs to stay anywhere from the middle to upper 70s while lows at night will cool into the 40s and 50s. Cloud cover will gradually build in by the end of this week, while a system build to our west will move closer.

As this system slowly approaches, it could bring chances for rain as early as Friday, but it does look to be the weekend that will see the best chances for showers. No thunderstorms are expected at this time, but will continue to monitor and keep you updated over the next few days.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX