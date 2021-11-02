Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/02/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! For today, we will see a gradual increase in cloud cover through the afternoon with a few possible showers mainly for South Arkansas. Highs for today will range anywhere from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy with a few possible lingering showers (especially into the early morning hours on Wednesday). Lows will cool back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: More moderate showers will arrive in the ArkLaMiss starting Wednesday morning and will stay through the afternoon and possibly the early evening. A few thunderstorms could be possible, but overall severe weather is NOT a concern. Some cooler air will settle in behind the front, which with the cloud cover, will keep highs in the lower to middle 50s. Lows at night will fall into the middle 40s as the rain slowly wraps up.

Some rain will linger into early Thursday especially for our Southern Parishes. Once the rain clears, more drier air will be driven into the ArkLaMiss. Sunshine will be back by Friday and the weekend and this will help our temperatures warm up back into the 60s and 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX