Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/26/19)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will arrive by the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe. A slight risk (2/5) has been issued for the Northeast ArkLaMiss, while the rest remain under a marginal risk (1/5). Primary concerns will damaging wind gusts and an isolated chance for tornadoes.

Timing for these thunderstorms will be in the afternoon (3-4 pm) and will continue into the early afternoon. The cold front will sweep across the area sometime after midnight.

TONIGHT: A few showers will be left over tonight as the cold front moves through. With any cold front, it will bring cooler air, so lows tonight will drop back into the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will stick around for Wednesday and temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s. We will see very similar conditions for Thanksgiving day with a very small chance of a spotty shower or two for some areas. By Friday, we are watching for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend. Saturday could be another day with strong thunderstorms as the second front arrives in our area.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX