WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you were able to enjoy your Sunday even though we had weather that wasn't necessarily the best. A weak front has moved through bringing a low chance for some showers, but not everyone saw it. Most of the activity has now wound down for the evening and we should remain dry through tuesday.

This front will bring a good shot of cooler and drier air for tonight and for our Monday into Tuesday night. Lows will get quite chilly across the ArkLaMiss, with many locations falling into at least the 40's. locations into southern arkansas could be approaching the freezing mark.