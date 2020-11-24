Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/24/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday everyone! Winds will begin to shift back out of the south and southeast today, allowing for moisture to filter in. This will increase our cloud cover through most of the afternoon as high temperatures warm into the lower 70s. The day ahead should be staying dry until later tonight with the arrival of the cold front.

TONIGHT: There could be a few light showers that develop way out ahead of the front for the Northwest ArkLaMiss, but this activity will continue to increase as we head into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Some showers and thunderstorms have the potential to be strong or severe, producing strong, straight-line winds and heavy rainfall. A marginal risk has been issued for the ArkLaMiss through Wednesday, so be sure to stay weather aware. If a storm does become severe, they are expected to be very short-lived.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and storms will wrap up by Wednesday afternoon. High pressure behind the cold front will help to break down the rest of the cloud cover and stabilize our atmosphere. High temperatures for Wednesday will top into the lower 70s.

There is some good news! So far, Thanksgiving Thursday is looking pleasant with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. It will be perfect weather for any post turkey dinner walks or activities.

The nice weather will not last for very long, as we are tracking more showers and thunderstorms to return by Friday and the weekend. Temperatures by then will look at bit cooler with highs topping into the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

