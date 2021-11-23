Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/23/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! With high pressure in control, skies will be sunny this afternoon while temperatures will be mild in the middle 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be cool but not as cold as the last couple of night in the lower 40s. We will see a few light clouds as winds stay light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: With southeasterly flow, warm, moist air will filter into the ArkLaMiss for tomorrow. This will increase cloud cover and continue to keep our temperatures warm in the lower 70s.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday morning, bringing some showers and a possible thunderstorm or two. No severe weather is expected (at this time), but some brief heavy rain, some breezy winds, and some lightning and thunder could be possible. Highs will cool back into the lower 60s for Thursday afternoon while highs for Friday will settle cooler into the upper 50s.

By the weekend, cloud cover will start to break down and sunshine will be back. Highs will rebound back into the 60s while lows stay cool in the 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

