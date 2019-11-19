Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/19/19)

TODAY: Another pleasant day is on the way this afternoon with warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A few light clouds are possible later this afternoon and winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph. An upper level ridge will remain in control for today, which will keep our skies clear with a few very, very light clouds and hold dry air in place.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear in the evening hours with temperatures cool down into the middle 40s. Winds will back off and slowly shift from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Warm and pleasant weather will stick around through Thursday afternoon before our next cold front arrives. The timing for the cold front will be late Thursday and early Friday morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase heading into Friday and continuing for most of the day. Conditions will dry up in time for the weekend as cloud cover breaks down. Cooler air will settle in for the weekend in the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

