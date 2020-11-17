Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/17/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s looking to be a very similar set up with our weather today. The morning will start off chilly in the 30s and 40s before progressively warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s. High pressure will stay in control, which means our conditions will be staying dry and our skies will be filled with sunshine.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight and temperatures are anticipated to cool back into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be generally calm but will begin to shift as high pressure slides across the Ohio Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD: With winds returning back out of the east and southeast, it will aid in a little bit of a warm up come Wednesday afternoon with highs getting up into the lower to middle 70s. Skies will stay sunny for Wednesday, but a few clouds could try to sneak back in late Thursday and into Friday. Conditions will be staying dry through the rest of the work week.

By Sunday into Monday, another possible cold front will arrive and bring a few isolated to scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms along with another cooldown. Highs so far for next week will start in the lower to middle 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX