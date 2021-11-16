Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/16/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It will be another warm day here in the ArkLaMiss with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. With southerly flow in place, more warm and moist air from the Gulf will filter in and it may be breezy at times from 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight into early Wednesday. Lows will be a bit mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday afternoon will be warm and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Some of our Southern Louisiana Parishes may see a small chance for a shower or two by the mid to late afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. All of this is happening out ahead of our next cold front, which will arrive late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

A line of showers and a few storms will develop by the early morning hours on Thursday. No severe weather is expected and most of this activity will move out by the mid to late morning. Behind the cold front, high pressure will start to build in. Winds will return back out of the north and northwest, which will drive cooler and drier air back into the area.

Highs for Thursday and the rest of the work week will settle into the lower 60s while lows at night fall back into the upper 30s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

