Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/12/19)

TODAY: You will definitely want to be bundled up for today! Temperatures this morning are sitting in the lower 30s with breezy winds at 10-20 mph. With the wind, it will feel more like the teens or single digits. Highs are expected in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon with skies slowly beginning to clear up.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be another very cold night ahead with lows expected to drop back into the lower 20s with winds slowly backing off. Remember the 4 Ps: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People, and make sure to practice heater and fireplace safety.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Wednesday, skies will remain nice and sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs look to return to the 60s by Sunday.

A very, very weak front is possible on Thursday, but it will not be doing much. It could bring a few light showers, but we are not expecting any large drop in temperatures like the previous cold front.

