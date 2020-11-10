Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/10/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Temperatures today will once again be unseasonably warm in the lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. A weak front is set to arrive later this afternoon (around 4 pm) and move through the ArkLaMiss in the evening and early morning hours on Wednesday. A few spotty to isolated showers will be possible, but we are not anticipating anything widespread. Rain chances will diminish as we head into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue overhead as the rain begins to wrap up. Lows will be staying mild in the lower 60s and winds will be calm as they begin to shift back out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will exit by Wednesday morning as winds from the north bring in some slightly drier and cooler air. High temperatures for Wednesday will settle more seasonable in the lower to middle 70s as cloud cover will slowly break down in the afternoon. More sunshine is expected to return for the rest of the work week with highs staying warm in the middle to lower 70s with conditions staying dry.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

