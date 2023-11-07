WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Light patchy fog will be possible this morning mainly west of hwy 165 where the air is warmer with higher dewpoints. Further east in the Mississippi River Valley, temperatures are cooler and the air is drier. As the high pressure center moves east, most of the region will continue to see above average temperatures and higher dewpoints. We will be on the border line of record highs today and tomorrow.

A cold front is expected to move in late Thursday sparking up widespread cloud cover and much needed rainfall. This will continue into Friday morning. The clouds will stick around limiting sunshine this weekend as temperatures begin their cool down behind the front. Rain chances still remain possible next week with our next system but remain low around 10%-20%.