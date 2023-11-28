WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds are departing the region and most places will see sunshine this morning. Areas where the clouds have cleared out first could still see their morning temperatures close to freezing again. Regardless, it is still quite chilly. Winds have remained calm so there isn’t much in the way of wind chills to worry about. Skies will stay clear today as high pressure moves over the region. We have one more night of near freezing temperatures before winds become southerly and milder air can filter back in as the high pressure moves east.

By Thursday, a disturbance in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere followed by a frontal system will spark up widespread showers and t-storms across the ArkLaMiss with 1-2 inches of rainfall and locally 2-3 inches for areas south of I-20. With the current drought conditions, our soils can certainly take it. Expect milder conditions and clouds to linger through the weekend, and a few patchy showers cannot be ruled out later on Saturday.