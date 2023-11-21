WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Moisture has been wrapping around the system that brought strong t-storms yesterday. Cloud cover will remain throughout most of the day. Patchy drizzle also remain possible with the abundant moisture in place. Drier air will move in overnight as high pressure sets up to the west. Tomorrow will be mostly clear, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side especially each night this week.

Another system could spark a few patchy showers late thanksgiving night that could linger into Friday morning. Daytime clouds will linger through the weekend. At the beginning of next week, a frontal system is likely to move in bringing about more rain chances.