WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – The low pressure center that has moved across the gulf has moved more easterly than expected which in turn has reduced rain chances for the ArkLaMiss. A few patchy showers still remain possible today and the cloud cover will remain through tonight, but there should be some partial clearing tomorrow as the system moves further east.

A weak frontal boundary will arrive late Friday increasing cloud cover again and dropping temperatures a few degrees this weekend. Our next best chances for rain will be early next week. Showers and t-storms remain possible starting next Monday but drying out late Tuesday after the system pushes through.