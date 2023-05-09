WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – There was heavy cloud cover to kick off our Tuesday morning, but the clouds have given way to peaks of sunshine for the late morning hours. Today will be overall nice for the first half before rain chances increase this evening and daytime highs will be in the upper 80’s late this afternoon.

Showers and t-storms will be possible later this evening and stay mostly isolated overnight. Rain chances will remain 30-40 percent throughout the week with daytime highs mainly in the upper 80’s and some places hitting the 90’s this weekend.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward