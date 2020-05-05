Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/05/20)

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms will be sweeping through today, starting early this morning and continuing into the afternoon along a cold front. Storm activity will not be too widespread and severe weather is not looking like a possibility. Highs this afternoon will still be fairly warm in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: By later this evening, showers and thunderstorms will slowly begin to wrap up, leaving us with a dry night ahead. Due to the cold front, low temperatures tonight will be slightly cooler but seasonal in the upper 50s with winds light from the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will build in by Wednesday, keeping us dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be warm in the lower 80s as winds continue out of the north at 5-10 mph. Expect similar dry conditions to stick around for Thursday with highs in the 80s.

By Friday, our next storm system will arrive, bringing more scattered and widespread shower and thunderstorm activity to the ArkLaMiss. As of right now, no severe weather is to be expected, but some heavy downpours and gusty winds could still be possible. This cold front will also bring a bigger cool down back to the area. Highs on Friday and heading into the weekend will be well below average for this time of the year in the 70s. Luckily, this weekend looks to remain sunny and dry.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

