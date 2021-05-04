Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/04/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It is still going to be a rather warm day ahead with highs in the lower 80s. We are tracking showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon, some of which will have the potential to become strong or severe. Everyone across the ArkLaMiss will have a chance to see severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated threat for tornadoes. Make sure you stay weather aware!

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: TUESDAY – EARLY WEDNESDAY

TONIGHT: Storms will wrap up by the early afternoon although we could see one or two leftover showers for the overnight hours. Lows will be cooler in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Wednesday, we will hit a bit of a dry stretch. Sunshine will return and temperatures will be more seasonal for this time of the year in the upper 70s to lower 80s during the day and the middle to upper 50s for the overnight hours. We will stay this way for both Thursday and Friday.

For the weekend, we are tracking more chances for showers and storms, especially on Sunday. No word yet on any threat for severe weather. Highs will stay warm in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great Tuesday and stay weather aware!

-Lexi

