WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/03/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are starting off with some morning showers and storms across the northwest ArkLaMiss with temperatures in the 60s. This is a decaying line of showers and storms that brought strong to severe weather across portions of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas. The threat for severe weather is diminishing but it is not zero. On top to rain chances, look for highs to stay warm in the middle to upper 80s with winds breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Tuesday – Early Wednesday

TONIGHT: The last shower should be wrapping up by the evening and before the overnight hours. Skies will stay cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: We might get lucky once again on Wednesday and catch a break from shower activity, although we kept a 10% chance just in case. Skies will see a mix of sun and clouds while we stay very warm and humid in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be our next chance to see strong to severe weather. A large chunk of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 3 enhanced risk (in orange) with our southern and southeastern parishes under a level 2 slight risk. All weather types may be possible from damaging winds, large hail, and a chance for a tornado. There is still a bit uncertainty with the timing, so we will continue to update you with the latest information.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Thursday – Early Friday

Conditions will improve by Friday as a high pressure moves in. Skies will clear and the rain will dry out, but it will be very, very warm as we head into the weekend. Highs could range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX