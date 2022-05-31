WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/31/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Our ridge of high pressure will continue to weaken today, but it is still going to be a hot one this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. With an increase in low level moisture, a few spotty showers could be possible by the late afternoon and early evening.

TONIGHT: Conditions should stay rain free and quiet overnight. Lows will be warm and muggy in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cool front will try to dip into our region starting on Wednesday. This will kick up a few more spotty showers and maybe a thunderstorms or two. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

Thursday will be our best chance to see more scattered showers and storms. Right now, there is a low end level 1 marginal risk in place for portions of the ArkLaMiss where right now some gusty winds and maybe small size hail could be possible. We will continue to keep you updated. Highs will top into the upper 80s

The rain will begin to gradually wrap up into Friday and Saturday. Another ridge aloft will start to build back in for the weekend, allowing highs to warm back into the lower and middle 90s as we start off the new work week.

Have a good Tuesday!

-Lexi

