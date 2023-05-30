Another hot and mostly sunny day is in store for the ArkLaMiss. Dewpoint values will be slightly higher making it feel a bit more humid, and it will stay that way for the remainder of the week. For now, daytime highs will stay in the lower 90’s through the weekend. Rain chances increase as well.

With a more southernly flow by the end of the week, dewpoint values will increase and enough instability from daytime convection will allow for pop up and spotty shower activity with a few isolated storms possible as we close the week into the weekend. Rain chances will be a bit higher on Saturday and Sunday, and a few pop ups may still be possible through Monday next week.