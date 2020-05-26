Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/26/20)

TODAY: Some of us are waking up to some light shower activity this morning and we will see a brief break by the early afternoon. It will not last for long, however, as daytime heating will initiate another round of showers and thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening with highs in the lower to middle 80s. So far most of this activity looks to be mostly for the Eastern ArkLaMiss. At this time, only Ouachita County in Southern Arkansas remains under a Flash Flood Watch until tomorrow evening at 7 PM.

TONIGHT: A few showers may linger just a bit longer as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will stay mild in the 60s with winds generally calm out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Most of the remainder of the week will be very similar in nature, where temperatures during the afternoon with provide daytime heating for more rain activity to develop. At this time, severe weather looks to remain pretty low, but a few storms could bring some gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. By the end of the week and the upcoming weekend, rain chances look to slowly diminish, while at the same time high temperatures look to warm up into the middle to upper 80s. So far, Sunday and Monday look to be our only rain-free days for the next 7 days.